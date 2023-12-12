The South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-9) will look to end a seven-game road skid when taking on the UAB Blazers (7-2) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Bartow Arena, airing at 1:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

UAB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UAB vs. South Carolina State Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs put up an average of 50.9 points per game, 13 fewer points than the 63.9 the Blazers give up to opponents.

The Blazers record 5.2 more points per game (73.8) than the Bulldogs allow (68.6).

UAB is 6-0 when scoring more than 68.6 points.

When South Carolina State gives up fewer than 73.8 points, it is 1-8.

The Blazers are making 42.8% of their shots from the field, just 1.3% higher than the Bulldogs allow to opponents (41.5%).

The Bulldogs shoot 36.1% from the field, 3.5% lower than the Blazers concede.

UAB Leaders

Mia Moore: 18.1 PTS, 9.7 REB, 2 STL, 50.4 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

18.1 PTS, 9.7 REB, 2 STL, 50.4 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19) Denim DeShields: 10.3 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL, 39.5 FG%, 10.5 3PT% (2-for-19)

10.3 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL, 39.5 FG%, 10.5 3PT% (2-for-19) Tracey Bershers: 12 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 45.1 3PT% (23-for-51)

12 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 45.1 3PT% (23-for-51) Jade Weathersby: 9.4 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

9.4 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Maddie Walsh: 6.4 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)

UAB Schedule