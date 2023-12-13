Wednesday's game between the UAB Blazers (4-5) and Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-8) squaring off at Alabama A&M Events Center has a projected final score of 82-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UAB, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on December 13.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Alabama A&M vs. UAB Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Bulldogs All-Access

Bulldogs All-Access Where: Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville, Alabama Venue: Alabama A&M Events Center

Alabama A&M vs. UAB Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 82, Alabama A&M 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama A&M vs. UAB

Computer Predicted Spread: UAB (-10.8)

UAB (-10.8) Computer Predicted Total: 152.5

Alabama A&M has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season, while UAB is 3-5-0. A total of five out of the Bulldogs' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Blazers' games have gone over.

Alabama A&M Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a -174 scoring differential, falling short by 19.4 points per game. They're putting up 68.4 points per game to rank 302nd in college basketball and are allowing 87.8 per contest to rank 361st in college basketball.

Alabama A&M ranks 246th in college basketball at 35.1 rebounds per game. That's five fewer than the 40.1 its opponents average.

Alabama A&M hits 3.6 three-pointers per game (359th in college basketball), seven fewer than its opponents (10.6).

The Bulldogs rank 354th in college basketball with 80.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 353rd in college basketball defensively with 103 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Alabama A&M and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Bulldogs commit 15.6 per game (354th in college basketball) and force 15.4 (30th in college basketball action).

