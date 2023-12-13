Two sliding teams square off when the UAB Blazers (4-5) visit the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-8) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Blazers will aim to stop a three-game losing streak versus the Bulldogs, who have lost three straight.

Alabama A&M vs. UAB Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama

Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama TV: Bulldogs All-Access

Alabama A&M Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 37.9% from the field, eight% lower than the 45.9% the Blazers' opponents have shot this season.

The Bulldogs are the 247th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blazers sit at 49th.

The Bulldogs put up an average of 68.4 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 76.2 the Blazers allow.

When it scores more than 76.2 points, Alabama A&M is 1-2.

Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Alabama A&M averaged 72.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 64.5.

The Bulldogs gave up fewer points at home (69.4 per game) than on the road (71.9) last season.

Beyond the arc, Alabama A&M knocked down fewer treys on the road (5.4 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (31.1%) than at home (41.9%) as well.

Alabama A&M Upcoming Schedule