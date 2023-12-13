The UAB Blazers (4-5) carry a three-game losing streak into a road matchup versus the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-8), losers of three straight as well. It starts at 8:00 PM ET (on Bulldogs All-Access) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UAB vs. Alabama A&M matchup in this article.

Alabama A&M vs. UAB Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama

Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama How to Watch on TV: Bulldogs All-Access

Alabama A&M vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Alabama A&M vs. UAB Betting Trends

Alabama A&M has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Bulldogs are 3-5 ATS this season when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.

UAB is 3-5-0 ATS this season.

In the Blazers' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

