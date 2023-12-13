Wednesday's game at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has the LSU Tigers (5-4) taking on the Alabama State Hornets (4-4) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 79-68 victory, as our model heavily favors LSU.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Alabama State vs. LSU Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Alabama State vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 79, Alabama State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama State vs. LSU

Computer Predicted Spread: LSU (-11.4)

LSU (-11.4) Computer Predicted Total: 147.2

LSU has a 3-6-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Alabama State, who is 5-1-0 ATS. The Tigers are 4-5-0 and the Hornets are 4-2-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Alabama State Performance Insights

The Hornets' +15 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.1 points per game (136th in college basketball) while allowing 75.3 per outing (278th in college basketball).

Alabama State prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 3.4 boards. It grabs 44 rebounds per game (11th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 40.6.

Alabama State hits 8.1 three-pointers per game (126th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 9.1 on average.

Alabama State has committed 2.6 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10.5 (79th in college basketball) while forcing 13.1 (106th in college basketball).

