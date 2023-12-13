The Alabama State Hornets (4-4) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the LSU Tigers (5-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game airs on SEC Network+.

Alabama State vs. LSU Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network+

Alabama State Stats Insights

Alabama State is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 39.5% from the field.

The Hornets are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 173rd.

The Hornets' 77.1 points per game are 7.8 more points than the 69.3 the Tigers allow.

Alabama State has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 69.3 points.

Alabama State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Alabama State averaged 66.3 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 61.7.

At home, the Hornets conceded 65.5 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 77.0.

At home, Alabama State sunk 6.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged away (5.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (28.9%) than away (31.9%).

Alabama State Upcoming Schedule