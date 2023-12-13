How to Watch Alabama State vs. LSU on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Alabama State Hornets (4-4) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the LSU Tigers (5-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game airs on SEC Network+.
Alabama State vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: SEC Network+
Alabama State Stats Insights
- Alabama State is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 39.5% from the field.
- The Hornets are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 173rd.
- The Hornets' 77.1 points per game are 7.8 more points than the 69.3 the Tigers allow.
- Alabama State has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 69.3 points.
Alabama State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Alabama State averaged 66.3 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 61.7.
- At home, the Hornets conceded 65.5 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 77.0.
- At home, Alabama State sunk 6.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged away (5.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (28.9%) than away (31.9%).
Alabama State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|N.C. A&T
|W 88-73
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/25/2023
|Merrimack
|W 66-60
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/3/2023
|Mississippi University for Women
|W 80-60
|Dunn-Oliver Acadome
|12/13/2023
|@ LSU
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/19/2023
|USC
|-
|Dunn-Oliver Acadome
|12/22/2023
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
