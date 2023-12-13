The Auburn Tigers (4-2) meet the Alabama State Hornets (0-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Alabama State vs. Auburn Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Alabama State Players to Watch

Taylen Collins: 8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Honesty Scott-Grayson: 13.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Savannah Scott: 10 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0 STL, 0.7 BLK

10 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0 STL, 0.7 BLK Mar'shaun Bostic: 6.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 2 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 2 STL, 0.5 BLK Sydney Shaw: 10.7 PTS, 2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Auburn Players to Watch

