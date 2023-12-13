The Alabama State Hornets (0-7) travel to face the Auburn Tigers (7-2) after losing six road games in a row. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Alabama State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network +

Alabama State vs. Auburn Scoring Comparison

The Hornets put up 8.2 fewer points per game (46.4) than the Tigers give up (54.6).

Auburn's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 46.4 points.

The 66.8 points per game the Tigers score are 19.9 fewer points than the Hornets give up (86.7).

This year the Tigers are shooting 41.8% from the field, 7.5% lower than the Hornets concede.

Alabama State Leaders

Cordasia Harris: 8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK, 50.0 FG%

8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK, 50.0 FG% Shmya Ward: 11.3 PTS, 46.3 FG%

11.3 PTS, 46.3 FG% Che'Mya Carouthers: 6.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.7 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

6.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.7 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21) Dakiyah Sanders: 2.6 PTS, 22.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

2.6 PTS, 22.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Kristian Jackson: 4.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.0 FG%, 62.5 3PT% (5-for-8)

Alabama State Schedule