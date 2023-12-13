How to Watch the Alabama State vs. Auburn Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Alabama State Hornets (0-7) travel to face the Auburn Tigers (7-2) after losing six road games in a row. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Alabama State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network +
Alabama State vs. Auburn Scoring Comparison
- The Hornets put up 8.2 fewer points per game (46.4) than the Tigers give up (54.6).
- Auburn's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 46.4 points.
- The 66.8 points per game the Tigers score are 19.9 fewer points than the Hornets give up (86.7).
- This year the Tigers are shooting 41.8% from the field, 7.5% lower than the Hornets concede.
Alabama State Leaders
- Cordasia Harris: 8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK, 50.0 FG%
- Shmya Ward: 11.3 PTS, 46.3 FG%
- Che'Mya Carouthers: 6.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.7 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)
- Dakiyah Sanders: 2.6 PTS, 22.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)
- Kristian Jackson: 4.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.0 FG%, 62.5 3PT% (5-for-8)
Alabama State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Samford
|L 69-47
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|L 88-42
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/30/2023
|Jacksonville State
|L 74-53
|Dunn-Oliver Acadome
|12/13/2023
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
