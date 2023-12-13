Wednesday's game between the Auburn Tigers (6-2) and the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-5) at Von Braun Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 86-66, heavily favoring Auburn to take home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 13.

There is no line set for the game.

Auburn vs. UNC Asheville Game Info & Odds

Auburn vs. UNC Asheville Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 86, UNC Asheville 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Auburn vs. UNC Asheville

Computer Predicted Spread: Auburn (-20.6)

Auburn (-20.6) Computer Predicted Total: 152.1

UNC Asheville has a 0-6-0 record against the spread this season compared to Auburn, who is 3-4-0 ATS. The Bulldogs have gone over the point total in four games, while Tigers games have gone over two times.

Auburn Performance Insights

The Tigers put up 81.8 points per game (52nd in college basketball) while giving up 66.8 per outing (85th in college basketball). They have a +120 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 15.0 points per game.

Auburn wins the rebound battle by 6.5 boards on average. It records 41.0 rebounds per game, 40th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 34.5.

Auburn connects on 2.5 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.8 (156th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.3.

Auburn has committed 1.6 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10.5 (79th in college basketball) while forcing 12.1 (187th in college basketball).

