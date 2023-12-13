The Auburn Tigers (7-2) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the Alabama State Hornets (0-7) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Neville Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.

Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network +

Auburn vs. Alabama State Scoring Comparison

The Hornets' 46.4 points per game are 8.2 fewer points than the 54.6 the Tigers give up to opponents.

Auburn's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 46.4 points.

The Tigers record 66.8 points per game, 19.9 fewer points than the 86.7 the Hornets give up.

The Tigers are making 41.8% of their shots from the field, 7.5% lower than the Hornets concede to opponents (49.3%).

Auburn Leaders

Honesty Scott-Grayson: 15.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.9 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

15.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.9 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31) Taylen Collins: 7.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 42.6 FG%

7.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 42.6 FG% Mar'shaun Bostic: 6.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.4 FG%

6.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.4 FG% Sydney Shaw: 10.1 PTS, 36 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42)

10.1 PTS, 36 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42) Savannah Scott: 7.6 PTS, 69 FG%

Auburn Schedule