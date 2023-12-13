The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-3) meet the Auburn Tigers (5-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 airing on SEC Network+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Auburn vs. UNC Asheville Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Auburn Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Auburn Players to Watch

  • Drew Pember: 17.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Josh Banks: 12.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Nicholas McMullen: 9 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jamon Battle: 8.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Caleb Burgess: 6.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UNC Asheville Players to Watch

  • Pember: 17.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Banks: 12.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • McMullen: 9 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Battle: 8.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Burgess: 6.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Auburn vs. UNC Asheville Stat Comparison

UNC Asheville Rank UNC Asheville AVG Auburn AVG Auburn Rank
19th 86.9 Points Scored 81 70th
275th 75.7 Points Allowed 64.8 69th
170th 33.7 Rebounds 37.8 42nd
56th 11.1 Off. Rebounds 12.3 27th
75th 8.9 3pt Made 7.5 178th
18th 18.1 Assists 18.5 15th
136th 11.3 Turnovers 12 190th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.