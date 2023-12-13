The North Alabama Lions (5-5) will attempt to snap a four-game road losing skid at the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-5) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

North Alabama vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

North Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Lions are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Buccaneers allow to opponents.
  • North Alabama has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
  • The Lions are the 138th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buccaneers rank 281st.
  • The Lions record 80.3 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 72.9 the Buccaneers allow.
  • North Alabama is 4-3 when scoring more than 72.9 points.

North Alabama Home & Away Comparison

  • North Alabama is averaging 84.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 11.3 more points than it is averaging in away games (73.5).
  • Defensively the Lions have played better at home this season, ceding 68 points per game, compared to 85.5 in away games.
  • At home, North Alabama is averaging 0.6 fewer three-pointers per game (8.2) than away from home (8.8). However, it owns a higher three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to when playing on the road (36.8%).

North Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Kansas State L 75-74 Bramlage Coliseum
12/7/2023 Rust W 109-65 Flowers Hall
12/10/2023 Morehead State L 86-77 Flowers Hall
12/13/2023 @ Charleston Southern - The Buc Dome
12/16/2023 @ Tennessee Tech - Hooper Eblen Arena
12/21/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall

