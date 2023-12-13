The North Alabama Lions (5-5) will attempt to snap a four-game road losing skid at the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-5) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

North Alabama vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

North Alabama Stats Insights

The Lions are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Buccaneers allow to opponents.

North Alabama has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.

The Lions are the 138th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buccaneers rank 281st.

The Lions record 80.3 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 72.9 the Buccaneers allow.

North Alabama is 4-3 when scoring more than 72.9 points.

North Alabama Home & Away Comparison

North Alabama is averaging 84.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 11.3 more points than it is averaging in away games (73.5).

Defensively the Lions have played better at home this season, ceding 68 points per game, compared to 85.5 in away games.

At home, North Alabama is averaging 0.6 fewer three-pointers per game (8.2) than away from home (8.8). However, it owns a higher three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to when playing on the road (36.8%).

North Alabama Upcoming Schedule