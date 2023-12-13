See the injury report for the New Orleans Pelicans (13-11), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Pelicans ready for their matchup with the Washington Wizards (3-19) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, December 13 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Pelicans' most recent contest on Monday ended in a 121-107 win against the Timberwolves. In the Pelicans' win, Zion Williamson led the team with 36 points (adding five rebounds and two assists).

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Rib 3.5 4.1 0.7 Matt Ryan SF Out Calf 9.3 2.3 1.1

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Wizards Injuries: Delon Wright: Out (Knee), Johnny Davis: Questionable (Calf), Landry Shamet: Questionable (Rib), Daniel Gafford: Questionable (Hip), Ryan Rollins: Out (Knee)

Pelicans vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and BSNO

Watch this game on Fubo

