The Washington Wizards (3-19) will host the New Orleans Pelicans (13-11) after losing seven straight home games.

Pelicans vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: Monumental Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pelicans vs Wizards Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

This season, the Pelicans have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.0% lower than the 50.5% of shots the Wizards' opponents have knocked down.

New Orleans is 5-2 when it shoots better than 50.5% from the field.

The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 16th.

The Pelicans record 113.8 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 126.3 the Wizards allow.

When New Orleans scores more than 126.3 points, it is 3-0.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans post 117.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 109.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.5 points per contest.

Defensively New Orleans has been better at home this year, allowing 112.7 points per game, compared to 115.4 on the road.

The Pelicans are averaging 11.2 threes per game with a 35.6% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 0.9 more threes and 0.9% points better than they're averaging in away games (10.3 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).

Pelicans Injuries