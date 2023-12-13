How to Watch the Pelicans vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Washington Wizards (3-19) will host the New Orleans Pelicans (13-11) after losing seven straight home games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Wizards and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Pelicans vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
Pelicans vs Wizards Additional Info
Pelicans Stats Insights
- This season, the Pelicans have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.0% lower than the 50.5% of shots the Wizards' opponents have knocked down.
- New Orleans is 5-2 when it shoots better than 50.5% from the field.
- The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 16th.
- The Pelicans record 113.8 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 126.3 the Wizards allow.
- When New Orleans scores more than 126.3 points, it is 3-0.
Pelicans Home & Away Comparison
- The Pelicans post 117.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 109.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.5 points per contest.
- Defensively New Orleans has been better at home this year, allowing 112.7 points per game, compared to 115.4 on the road.
- The Pelicans are averaging 11.2 threes per game with a 35.6% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 0.9 more threes and 0.9% points better than they're averaging in away games (10.3 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).
Pelicans Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Out
|Rib
|Matt Ryan
|Out
|Calf
|Zion Williamson
|Questionable
|Ankle
