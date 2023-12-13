Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tuscaloosa County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Tuscaloosa County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Paul W. Bryant High School at Huffman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 13
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
