The UAB Blazers (4-5) will aim to end a three-game losing run when they visit the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-8) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The Bulldogs have also lost three games in a row.

UAB vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama

Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama TV: Bulldogs All-Access

How to Watch Other AAC Games

UAB Stats Insights

The Blazers make 42.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (48.3%).

The Bulldogs are the 247th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blazers sit at 117th.

The 72.6 points per game the Blazers average are 15.2 fewer points than the Bulldogs allow (87.8).

UAB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, UAB put up 5.3 more points per game (83.6) than it did in road games (78.3).

Defensively the Blazers were better at home last year, surrendering 65.9 points per game, compared to 74.6 when playing on the road.

When playing at home, UAB averaged 0.4 more treys per game (7.3) than in away games (6.9). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to on the road (36.7%).

UAB Upcoming Schedule