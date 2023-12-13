The UAB Blazers (4-5) will aim to end a three-game losing run when they visit the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-8) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The Bulldogs have also lost three games in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UAB vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama
  • TV: Bulldogs All-Access

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

UAB Stats Insights

  • The Blazers make 42.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (48.3%).
  • The Bulldogs are the 247th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blazers sit at 117th.
  • The 72.6 points per game the Blazers average are 15.2 fewer points than the Bulldogs allow (87.8).

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UAB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, UAB put up 5.3 more points per game (83.6) than it did in road games (78.3).
  • Defensively the Blazers were better at home last year, surrendering 65.9 points per game, compared to 74.6 when playing on the road.
  • When playing at home, UAB averaged 0.4 more treys per game (7.3) than in away games (6.9). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to on the road (36.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UAB Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 McNeese L 81-60 Bartow Arena
12/1/2023 Southern Miss L 85-82 Bartow Arena
12/9/2023 @ Arkansas State L 87-68 First National Bank Arena
12/13/2023 @ Alabama A&M - Alabama A&M Events Center
12/17/2023 Montevallo - Bartow Arena
12/22/2023 Drake - Bartow Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.