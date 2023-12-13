Zion Williamson and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates will face the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Williamson totaled 36 points in his last game, which ended in a 121-107 win against the Timberwolves.

In this article we will look at Williamson's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Zion Williamson Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 23.4 24.0 Rebounds 5.5 5.7 4.8 Assists 4.5 4.8 5.0 PRA -- 33.9 33.8 PR -- 29.1 28.8



Zion Williamson Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Williamson has made 9.2 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 17.4% of his team's total makes.

Williamson's Pelicans average 101.8 possessions per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams, while the Wizards have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 14th with 105.7 possessions per contest.

The Wizards are the worst defensive team in the league, allowing 126.3 points per game.

The Wizards concede 49.7 rebounds per game, worst in the league.

Conceding 29.9 assists per contest, the Wizards are the worst squad in the league.

