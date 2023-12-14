Alabama A&M vs. UMKC December 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-3) meet the UMKC Kangaroos (2-5) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Swinney Recreation Center. This matchup will begin at 8:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Alabama A&M vs. UMKC Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Alabama A&M Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Alabama A&M Players to Watch
- Nariyah Simmons: 12.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dom Phillips: 8.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Lisa Thomas: 7 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Alayna Contreras: 10 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Emani Bennett: 7.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UMKC Players to Watch
- Simmons: 12.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Phillips: 8.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Thomas: 7 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Contreras: 10 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bennett: 7.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.