There are two games featuring an ASUN team on Thursday in college basketball action.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

ASUN Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Chattanooga Mocs at Lipscomb Bisons 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) North Alabama Lions at Arkansas State Red Wolves 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow ASUN games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!