Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Barbour County, Alabama. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Barbour County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Barbour County High School at Goshen High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
  • Location: Goshen, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.