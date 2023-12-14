Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Barbour County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Barbour County, Alabama. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Barbour County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Barbour County High School at Goshen High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Goshen, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
