Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chilton County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Chilton County, Alabama today? We have you covered here.
Chilton County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Billingsley School at Maplesville High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Maplesville, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pike Road High School at Chilton County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Clanton, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sylacauga High School at Jemison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Jemison, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thorsby High School at Alabama Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
