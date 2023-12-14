When the Las Vegas Raiders play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15, Davante Adams will be up against a Chargers pass defense featuring Asante Samuel Jr.. For more stats and insights on this matchup, continue reading.

Raiders vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada TV: Amazon Prime Video

Davante Adams Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Chargers 110.7 8.5 22 76 9.11

Davante Adams vs. Asante Samuel Jr. Insights

Davante Adams & the Raiders' Offense

Davante Adams' 867 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 128 times and has collected 76 catches and four touchdowns.

In the air, Las Vegas has passed for 2,562 yards, or 197.1 per game -- that put the team 22nd in the NFL.

The Raiders' scoring average on offense ranks just 28th in the league, at 15.5 points per game.

Las Vegas has one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, throwing the ball 32.4 times per game (10th-fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the Raiders rank 19th in the league in pass attempts, throwing the ball 49 times this year. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 50.5%.

Asante Samuel Jr. & the Chargers' Defense

Asante Samuel Jr. has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 54 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 10 passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Los Angeles ranks 29th in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 261.9, and it ranks 23rd in passing touchdowns allowed (19).

So far this season, the Chargers have been midde-of-the-road in points allowed (21.7 per game), ranking 17th in the league.

Five players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have given up a touchdown pass to 18 players this season.

Davante Adams vs. Asante Samuel Jr. Advanced Stats

Davante Adams Asante Samuel Jr. Rec. Targets 128 73 Def. Targets Receptions 76 10 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.4 46 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 867 54 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 66.7 4.2 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 258 1.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 19 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 2 Interceptions

