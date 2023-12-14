Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Houston County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Houston County, Alabama has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Houston County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ashford High School at Dale County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Midland City, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside Methodist Academy at Headland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Headland, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.