Jacksonville State vs. Wisconsin: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 14
The Wisconsin Badgers (7-3) hope to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-6) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Wisconsin vs. Jacksonville State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Jacksonville State vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jacksonville State vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|Jacksonville State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wisconsin (-19.5)
|125.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Wisconsin (-19.5)
|125.5
|-4500
|+1600
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Jacksonville State vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends
- Jacksonville State has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.
- Wisconsin is 5-5-0 ATS this season.
- Badgers games have hit the over four out of 10 times this season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.