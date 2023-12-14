Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Morgan County, Alabama, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Morgan County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hartselle High School at Briarwood Christian School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hartselle High School at Briarwood Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Athens Bible School at Falkville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Falkville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Lawrence High School at West Morgan High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Trinity, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
