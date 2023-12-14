Which team sits on top as we head into Week 15 of the NFL schedule? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.

NFL Power Rankings

1. 49ers

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 14-3

10-3 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +260

+260 Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th

9th Last Game: W 28-16 vs Seahawks

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: @ Cardinals

@ Cardinals Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

4:05 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

2. Cowboys

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 14-3

10-3 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +700

+700 Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th

29th Last Game: W 33-13 vs Eagles

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: @ Bills

@ Bills Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

4:25 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

3. Ravens

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 13-4

10-3 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +600

+600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th

11th Last Game: W 37-31 vs Rams

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: @ Jaguars

@ Jaguars Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

8:20 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo)

4. Bills

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 9-8

7-6 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2000

+2000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th

28th Last Game: W 20-17 vs Chiefs

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: Cowboys

Cowboys Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

4:25 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

5. Browns

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 11-6

8-5 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd

3rd Last Game: W 31-27 vs Jaguars

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: Bears

Bears Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

6. Dolphins

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 11-6

9-4 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +700

+700 Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd

32nd Last Game: L 28-27 vs Titans

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: Jets

Jets Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

7. Rams

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 9-8

6-7 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th

4th Last Game: L 37-31 vs Ravens

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: Commanders

Commanders Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

4:05 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

8. Chiefs

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 12-5

8-5 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +650

+650 Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th

13th Last Game: L 20-17 vs Bills

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: @ Patriots

@ Patriots Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

9. Jaguars

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 11-6

8-5 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2500

+2500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th

8th Last Game: L 31-27 vs Browns

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: Ravens

Ravens Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

8:20 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo)

10. Bengals

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 10-7

7-6 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500

+12500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st

1st Last Game: W 34-14 vs Colts

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: Vikings

Vikings Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: NFL Network (Watch this game on Fubo)

11. Eagles

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 14-3

10-3 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +700

+700 Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th

6th Last Game: L 33-13 vs Cowboys

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: @ Seahawks

@ Seahawks Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, December 18

8:15 PM ET on Monday, December 18 TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

12. Lions

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 11-6

9-4 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2200

+2200 Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th

27th Last Game: L 28-13 vs Bears

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: Broncos

Broncos Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

8:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: NFL Network (Watch this game on Fubo)

13. Broncos

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 10-7

7-6 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th

17th Last Game: W 24-7 vs Chargers

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: @ Lions

@ Lions Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

8:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: NFL Network (Watch this game on Fubo)

14. Vikings

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 9-8

7-6 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500

+12500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th

24th Last Game: W 3-0 vs Raiders

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: @ Bengals

@ Bengals Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: NFL Network (Watch this game on Fubo)

15. Texans

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 9-8

7-6 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000

+8000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th

25th Last Game: L 30-6 vs Jets

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: @ Titans

@ Titans Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

16. Chargers

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 6-11

5-8 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th

12th Last Game: L 24-7 vs Broncos

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: @ Raiders

@ Raiders Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, December 14

8:15 PM ET on Thursday, December 14 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video (Watch this game on Fubo)

17. Packers

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 9-8

6-7 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000

+8000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st

21st Last Game: L 24-22 vs Giants

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: Buccaneers

Buccaneers Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

18. Colts

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 11-6

7-6 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th

18th Last Game: L 34-14 vs Bengals

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: Steelers

Steelers Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: NFL Network (Watch this game on Fubo)

19. Buccaneers

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 8-9

6-7 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500

+12500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th

20th Last Game: W 29-25 vs Falcons

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: @ Packers

@ Packers Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

20. Seahawks

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 8-9

6-7 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500

+12500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd

2nd Last Game: L 28-16 vs 49ers

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: Eagles

Eagles Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, December 18

8:15 PM ET on Monday, December 18 TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

21. Steelers

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 7-10

7-6 | 7-10 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500

+12500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

7th Last Game: L 21-18 vs Patriots

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: @ Colts

@ Colts Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: NFL Network (Watch this game on Fubo)

22. Saints

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 8-9

6-7 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500

+12500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st

31st Last Game: W 28-6 vs Panthers

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: Giants

Giants Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

23. Bears

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 7-10

5-8 | 7-10 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th

26th Last Game: W 28-13 vs Lions

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: @ Browns

@ Browns Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

24. Titans

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 6-11

5-8 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th

14th Last Game: W 28-27 vs Dolphins

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: Texans

Texans Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

25. Falcons

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 7-10

6-7 | 7-10 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th

30th Last Game: L 29-25 vs Buccaneers

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: @ Panthers

@ Panthers Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

26. Raiders

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 5-12

5-8 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd

22nd Last Game: L 3-0 vs Vikings

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: Chargers

Chargers Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, December 14

8:15 PM ET on Thursday, December 14 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video (Watch this game on Fubo)

27. Cardinals

Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 3-14

3-10 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000

+150000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th

5th Last Game: W 24-10 vs Steelers

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: 49ers

49ers Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

4:05 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

28. Jets

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 6-11

5-8 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000

+75000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th

10th Last Game: W 30-6 vs Texans

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: @ Dolphins

@ Dolphins Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

29. Giants

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 5-12

5-8 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th

16th Last Game: W 24-22 vs Packers

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: @ Saints

@ Saints Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

30. Patriots

Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 4-13

3-10 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000

+150000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th

19th Last Game: W 21-18 vs Steelers

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: Chiefs

Chiefs Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

31. Commanders

Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 4-13

4-9 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000

+150000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd

23rd Last Game: L 45-15 vs Dolphins

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: @ Rams

@ Rams Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

4:05 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)

32. Panthers

Current Record: 1-12 | Projected Record: 1-16

1-12 | 1-16 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000

+150000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th

15th Last Game: L 28-6 vs Saints

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: Falcons

Falcons Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)

