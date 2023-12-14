Thursday's contest at First National Bank Arena has the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-3) taking on the North Alabama Lions (3-6) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 75-62 win, as our model heavily favors Arkansas State.

The Lions dropped their last outing 68-65 against Chattanooga on Saturday.

North Alabama vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Alabama vs. Arkansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas State 75, North Alabama 62

North Alabama Schedule Analysis

The Lions' best win this season came in a 70-63 victory over the UT Martin Skyhawks on November 21.

North Alabama has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (two).

North Alabama 2023-24 Best Wins

70-63 at home over UT Martin (No. 255) on November 21

North Alabama Leaders

Alyssa Clutter: 10.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 58.1 FG%

10.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 58.1 FG% Alexis Callins: 16.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.6 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (24-for-68)

16.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.6 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (24-for-68) Sara Wohlgemuth: 4.1 PTS, 5.2 AST, 41.7 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)

4.1 PTS, 5.2 AST, 41.7 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7) Veronaye Charlton: 8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Rhema Pegues: 8.0 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)

North Alabama Performance Insights

The Lions have a +7 scoring differential, putting up 72.3 points per game (101st in college basketball) and conceding 71.6 (301st in college basketball).

The Lions score 73.8 points per game at home, and 70.5 away.

North Alabama is allowing fewer points at home (65.6 per game) than away (79.0).

