There is high school basketball competition in Walker County, Alabama today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Walker County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sumiton Christian School at Meek High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 14

6:30 PM CT on December 14 Location: Arley, AL

Arley, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Carbon Hill High School at Oakman High School