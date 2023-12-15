The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest versus the Carolina Hurricanes is slated for Friday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Alexander Carrier score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Alexander Carrier score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Carrier stats and insights

Carrier has scored in one of 25 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 5.3% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have given up 92 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.5 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Carrier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 20:31 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:16 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:00 Away L 4-0 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 1:39 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:11 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:24 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 2 0 2 18:16 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 1 1 0 19:24 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:53 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:32 Home W 4-2

Predators vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

