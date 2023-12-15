Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Baldwin County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Baldwin County, Alabama today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Baldwin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Elberta High School at Orange Beach High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Orange Beach, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Foley High School at Robertsdale High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spanish Fort High School at Fairhope High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Fairhope, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calvary Christian Academy at Central Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Daphne High School at Theodore High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Theodore, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
