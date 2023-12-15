The Nashville Predators, with Colton Sissons, are in action Friday versus the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Sissons available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Colton Sissons vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sissons Season Stats Insights

Sissons has averaged 16:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

In Sissons' 29 games played this season he's scored in seven of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Sissons has a point in 13 of 29 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In six of 29 games this year, Sissons has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Sissons hits the over on his points over/under is 40%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 26.3% of Sissons going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Sissons Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 92 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +1 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 29 Games 2 15 Points 1 9 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.