If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Cullman County, Alabama today, we've got the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cullman County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hanceville High School at J B Pennington High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15

6:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Blountsville, AL

Blountsville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

St Bernard Preparatory School at Victory Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Pell City, AL

Pell City, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Holly Pond High School at West End High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Walnut Grove, AL

Walnut Grove, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Brindlee Mountain High School at Vinemont High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Vinemont, AL

Vinemont, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Good Hope High School at Priceville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Priceville, AL

Priceville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lawrence County High School at West Point High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 15

7:45 PM CT on December 15 Location: Cullman, AL

Cullman, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Cold Springs High School at Locust Fork High School