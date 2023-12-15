Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dale County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Dale County, Alabama has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Brockton High School at Ariton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Ariton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dale County High School at Northside Methodist Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Dothan, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Daleville High School at Barbour County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Clayton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carroll High School at Pike County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Brundidge, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.