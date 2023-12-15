DeKalb County, Alabama has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

DeKalb County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Collinsville High School at Cherokee County High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15

6:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Sand Rock, AL

Sand Rock, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Geraldine High School at Plainview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Rainsville, AL

Rainsville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Asbury High School at Sylvania High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Sylvania, AL

Sylvania, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Fyffe High School at Gaston High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15

7:15 PM CT on December 15 Location: Gadsden, AL

Gadsden, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Boaz High School at Crossville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Crossville, AL

Crossville, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ider High School at Pisgah High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Pisgah, AL

Pisgah, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodville High School at Valley Head High School