Escambia County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

T.R. Miller High School at Thomasville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Thomasville, AL

Thomasville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

W.S. Neal High School at Jackson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Jackson, AL

Jackson, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Excel High School at Flomaton High School