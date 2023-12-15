Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Geneva County, Alabama. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Geneva County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Headland High School at Geneva County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Hartford, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

