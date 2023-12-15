Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Jackson County, Alabama, there are interesting high school basketball games on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Jackson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Sand Mountain High School at Section High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Section, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scottsboro High School at Guntersville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Guntersville, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodville High School at Valley Head High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Valley Head, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
