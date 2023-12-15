Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lauderdale County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball action in Lauderdale County, Alabama today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wilson High School at Covenant Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sheffield High School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Lexington, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deshler High School at Rogers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Florence, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waterloo High School at Shoals Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Florence, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brooks High School at Central High School - Florence
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Florence, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
