Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Lee County, Alabama today, we've got what you need.
Lee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
James Clemens High School at Opelika High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Decatur, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Auburn High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Auburn, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smiths Station High School at Lanier High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenwood School at Brookstone School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Columbus, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Notasulga High School at Loachapoka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Auburn, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley High School at Auburn High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Auburn, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
