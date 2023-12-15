Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Limestone County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Limestone County, Alabama, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Limestone County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Elkmont High School at Clements High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Athens, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hartselle High School at Athens High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Athens, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.