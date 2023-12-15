High school basketball action in Marshall County, Alabama is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marshall County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Brindlee Mountain High School at Vinemont High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Vinemont, AL

Vinemont, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Asbury High School at Sylvania High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Sylvania, AL

Sylvania, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Boaz High School at Crossville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Crossville, AL

Crossville, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Scottsboro High School at Guntersville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Guntersville, AL

Guntersville, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sardis High School at Douglas High School