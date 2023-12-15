There is high school basketball competition in Mobile County, Alabama today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hoover High School at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15

6:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Luke's Episcopal School at Vigor High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15

6:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Prichard, AL

Prichard, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Daphne High School at Theodore High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15

6:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Theodore, AL

Theodore, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Williamson High School at Leroy High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15

6:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Leroy, AL

Leroy, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Paul's Episcopal School at UMS-Wright Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cottage Hill Christian Academy at Mary G. Montgomery High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Semmes, AL

Semmes, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Murphy High School at John Leflore High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Blount High School at B.C. Rain High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Alma Bryant High School