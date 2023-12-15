Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Morgan County, Alabama today, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Morgan County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Decatur Heritage Christian Academy at Bob Jones High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Decatur, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Russellville High School at Austin High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Decatur, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Morgan High School at Decatur High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Decatur, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Good Hope High School at Priceville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Priceville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hartselle High School at Athens High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Athens, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colbert Heights High School at Danville High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Danville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Randolph School at Brewer High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Somerville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.