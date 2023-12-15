On Friday, December 15, 2023, the Charlotte Hornets (6-11) play the New Orleans Pelicans (11-9) at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSNO.

Pelicans vs. Hornets Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, BSNO

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram puts up 23.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game for the Pelicans.

Jonas Valanciunas is putting up 14.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He's draining 56.5% of his shots from the floor.

Zion Williamson gives the Pelicans 23.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest while delivering 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Pelicans are getting 11.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Herbert Jones this year.

The Pelicans are receiving 7.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Dyson Daniels this year.

Hornets Players to Watch

Mark Williams averages 13.4 points, 10.3 boards and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 65.2% from the floor (fourth in league).

Gordon Hayward averages 13.8 points, 5.3 boards and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 42.2% from the field.

P.J. Washington posts 14.2 points, 2.2 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Brandon Miller averages 14.4 points, 1.9 assists and 4.0 boards.

Terry Rozier averages 22.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Pelicans vs. Hornets Stat Comparison

Hornets Pelicans 113.6 Points Avg. 113.8 122.1 Points Allowed Avg. 112.7 47.2% Field Goal % 47.7% 36.6% Three Point % 35.4%

