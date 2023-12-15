Pelicans vs. Hornets December 15 Tickets & Start Time
On Friday, December 15, 2023, the Charlotte Hornets (6-11) play the New Orleans Pelicans (11-9) at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSNO.
Pelicans vs. Hornets Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 15
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, BSNO
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram puts up 23.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game for the Pelicans.
- Jonas Valanciunas is putting up 14.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He's draining 56.5% of his shots from the floor.
- Zion Williamson gives the Pelicans 23.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest while delivering 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Pelicans are getting 11.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Herbert Jones this year.
- The Pelicans are receiving 7.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Dyson Daniels this year.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Mark Williams averages 13.4 points, 10.3 boards and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 65.2% from the floor (fourth in league).
- Gordon Hayward averages 13.8 points, 5.3 boards and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 42.2% from the field.
- P.J. Washington posts 14.2 points, 2.2 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.
- Brandon Miller averages 14.4 points, 1.9 assists and 4.0 boards.
- Terry Rozier averages 22.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.
Pelicans vs. Hornets Stat Comparison
|Hornets
|Pelicans
|113.6
|Points Avg.
|113.8
|122.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.7
|47.2%
|Field Goal %
|47.7%
|36.6%
|Three Point %
|35.4%
