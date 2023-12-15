The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Pike County, Alabama today, we've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pike County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

New Brockton High School at Pike Liberal Arts School

Game Time: 4:25 PM CT on December 15

4:25 PM CT on December 15 Location: Troy, AL

Troy, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bullock County High School at Charles Henderson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Troy, AL

Troy, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Abbeville High School at Goshen High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Goshen, AL

Goshen, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Carroll High School at Pike County High School