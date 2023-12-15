As they get ready to play the Carolina Hurricanes (16-12-1) on Friday, December 15 at PNC Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (16-13) have two players currently listed on the injury report.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Cody Glass C Out Upper Body
Alexander Carrier D Out Upper Body

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Andrei Svechnikov RW Out Upper Body
Brett Pesce D Questionable Illness
Frederik Andersen G Out Blood Clotting

Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Arena: PNC Arena

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators have 89 goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the NHL.
  • Nashville allows 3.0 goals per game (88 total), which ranks 16th in the NHL.
  • They have the 17th-ranked goal differential in the league at +1.

Hurricanes Season Insights

  • The Hurricanes score the ninth-most goals in the NHL (93 total, 3.2 per game).
  • It has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential at +1.

Predators vs. Hurricanes Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Hurricanes (-175) Predators (+145) 6

