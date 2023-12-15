Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Saint Clair County, Alabama today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Clair County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St Bernard Preparatory School at Victory Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Pell City, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashville High School at Oneonta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Oneonta, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Pell City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Pell City, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springville High School at Moody High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Moody, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.