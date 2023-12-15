Friday's game between the SE Louisiana Lions (4-4) and the South Alabama Jaguars (6-3) at University Center (LA) has a projected final score of 66-56 based on our computer prediction, with a favored SE Louisiana squad coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 15.

The Jaguars head into this matchup after a 68-65 win over Florida A&M on Friday.

South Alabama vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana

University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Alabama vs. SE Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: SE Louisiana 66, South Alabama 56

Other Sun Belt Predictions

South Alabama Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Jaguars defeated the Denver Pioneers 62-53 on November 25.

South Alabama 2023-24 Best Wins

62-53 on the road over Denver (No. 243) on November 25

68-65 on the road over Florida A&M (No. 295) on December 8

80-63 at home over New Orleans (No. 298) on November 29

77-55 at home over Central Michigan (No. 352) on November 9

South Alabama Leaders

Kelsey Thompson: 12.3 PTS, 30.9 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (13-for-48)

12.3 PTS, 30.9 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (13-for-48) Zena Elias: 9.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 56.9 FG%

9.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 56.9 FG% Rachel Leggett: 9.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (7-for-14)

9.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (7-for-14) Jordan Rosier: 9.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.7 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (17-for-42)

9.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.7 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (17-for-42) Michiyah Simmons: 9.4 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40)

South Alabama Performance Insights

The Jaguars' +51 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 68.8 points per game (139th in college basketball) while giving up 63.1 per outing (162nd in college basketball).

