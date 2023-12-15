The New York Knicks (13-10) aim to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (13-11) on December 15, 2023.

Suns vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: MSG

Suns vs Knicks Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

This season, the Suns have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Knicks' opponents have made.

Phoenix is 7-5 when it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.

The Suns are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank seventh.

The 115.1 points per game the Suns record are 5.1 more points than the Knicks allow (110).

Phoenix has an 11-5 record when scoring more than 110 points.

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Suns have given up to their opponents.

New York is 12-2 when it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.

The Suns are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank second.

The Knicks' 113.1 points per game are just 0.1 fewer points than the 113.2 the Suns give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 113.2 points, New York is 10-2.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Suns have performed better in home games this year, averaging 116.8 points per game, compared to 113.1 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively Phoenix has been worse at home this season, ceding 115 points per game, compared to 111.1 on the road.

In terms of total threes made, the Suns have performed worse at home this season, draining 11.9 treys per game, compared to 12.5 in road games. Meanwhile, they've produced a 38.6% three-point percentage at home and a 37.7% mark in away games.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks average 114.1 points per game at home, 1.8 more than on the road (112.3). Defensively they allow 105.9 per game, 7.3 fewer points than away (113.2).

New York is allowing fewer points at home (105.9 per game) than away (113.2).

The Knicks average 0.9 more assists per game at home (24.4) than away (23.5).

Suns Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Damion Lee Out Knee Eric Gordon Questionable Leg Josh Okogie Out Hip

Knicks Injuries