Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Tuscaloosa County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Holt High School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 15

2:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Paul W. Bryant High School at Central High School - Tuscaloosa

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 15

4:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Brookwood High School at Hueytown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Hueytown, AL

Hueytown, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Tuscaloosa Academy at Holy Spirit Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Northside High School at American Christian Academy